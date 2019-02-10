'Black Panther' Wins Two Grammys

The film’s music took home two awards for best score soundtrack for visual media and best rap performance.

On the heels of several potentially historic Oscar wins, the music of Black Panther scored two Grammys at the 2019 awards ceremony.

After receiving eight album-related nominations, the film’s first of two wins went to its score, which was composed by Ludwig Göransson and serves as the Swedish composer’s third cinematic collaboration with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler.

In a phone interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the composer revealed that to help create the score, he and his team traveled to the International Library of African Music in South Africa, which provided him the chance to work with a collection of around 500 various instruments Göransson said don’t really exist anymore.

Meanwhile, the Kendrick Lamar-produced album scored only a single win, his Jay Rock, Future and James Black collaboration "King's Dead" tying with Anderson .Paak's “Bubblin” for best rap performance. The Lamar and SZA collaboration, "All the Stars," failed to pick up any Grammys while Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour beat out the film's soundtrack after it earned a historic nomination for Album of the Year.

Lamar was originally set to contribute a single song to the Black Panther soundtrack, but the film’s music supervisor Dave Jordan revealed that the chemistry between director Coogler and Kendrick Lamar was so strong they knew it was a perfect fit. "We had one meeting with Kendrick and we knew in that meeting that he understood what we were trying to do," said Jordan. "He and [director] Ryan Coogler were having a completely different connection than you normally get in those kinds of meetings. They understood each other on a different level."