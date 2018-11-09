'Black Panther' to Be Honored at Common Sense Awards

The Great Family Media prize will be presented at a Nov. 15 ceremony at San Francisco's City Hall.

Black Panther will receive the Great Family Media Award at the 2018 Common Sense Awards, which will be held Nov. 15 at San Francisco’s City Hall. Director Ryan Coogler is expected to be on hand to accept the honor.

The non-profit organization Common Sense, which provides resources to help media, technology and public policy improve the well-being of children, presents the awards, will also honor Khan Academy founder Sal Khan by presenting him with its Educator of the Year Award, and it will recognize the March for Our Lives Movement with its Advocacy Award, which will be accepted by activist Cameron Kasky.

"The Common Sense Awards honor artists, educators, and advocates who use media and technology to inspire and advance new ideas, engage diverse or marginalized communities, and effect positive change for children," James P. Steyer, CEO and founder of Common Sense, said in announcing the honors. "In today's divisive culture, this night is an opportunity to celebrate all the good that media can do, shining a spotlight on important issues and inspiring a generation of kids toward a brighter future."

The awards event at City Hall in San Francisco will showcase installations that combine technology and art with partners Intel, Pace Gallery and teamLab. Intel will showcase the Future Classroom, bridging physical and digital worlds to highlight the intersection of art and technology. teamLab, a tech-art collective based in Tokyo and represented by Pace Gallery, will also be on-site featuring a digital installation playground. The show also will feature an original spoken word performance by Imani Cezanne and an original performance by Vocal Rush, a two-time national champion a cappella ensemble based out of the Oakland School for the Arts.