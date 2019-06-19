'Black Panther' DP Rachel Morrison In Talks to Direct 'Flint Strong'

The movie was written by Oscar winning Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins.

Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison is in talks to make her directorial debut with Universal’s Flint Strong.

The movie, based on the 2015 boxing documentary T-REX made by Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper, was written by Oscar winning Moonlight writer-director Barry Jenkins.

T-REX tells the story of 17-year-old Claressa “T-REX” Shields, a Flint Michigan native whose dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in Boxing are realized at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. At the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Shields won a second gold medal in Women’s Middleweight boxing. The studio acquired Shields’ life rights and rights to the documentary in 2016.

