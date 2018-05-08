'Black Panther' Helps Disney Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

The company posted earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $14.5 billion.

The Walt Disney. Co. posted quarterly profit and sales that bested the expectations of analysts courtesy of Marvel Studios' Black Panther and strong financial results at the company's theme parks.

The company posted earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $14.5 billion while analysts expected Disney to earn $1.70 per share on $14.1 billion in revenue. A year earlier, it posted $1.50 a share on $13.3 billion in sales.

Operating income at the company's cable networks segment fell 4 percent due to some weakness at ESPN.

Disney's earnings come as Comcast may be readying a hostile bid for the same 21st Century Fox assets that Disney has agreed to purchase for $52.4 billion.

If Disney gets those assets, which include some cable stations and the Fox movie and TV studio, it would likely use some of that content when it launches a digitial product that would compete with Netflix.

Disney shares fell 1 percent on Tuesday but were heading 1 percent higher after the closing bell.

More to come.