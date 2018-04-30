'Black Panther' Travel: 5 Trips Inspired by the Blockbuster

The light fades over Mount Mikeno in Virunga National Park. This dormant volcano's lush slopes are home to the park's endangered mountain gorillas. Interested in visiting the park to see Mikeno for yourself? Click the link in our bio for details. #virunganationalpark #visitvirunga #virunga #adventure #landscapephotography #mikeno #drc #rdc #congo

A post shared by Virunga National Park (@virunganationalpark) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT