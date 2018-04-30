'Black Panther' Travel: 5 Trips Inspired by the Blockbuster
1:34 PM PDT 4/30/2018
by
Kathryn Romeyn
The blockbuster may be set in a place that doesn’t exist, but its filming locations and influences are very real.
A movie like Black Panther
isn’t quick to leave our subconscious minds. For those still dreaming of the powerful film and rewatching it—if even for styling ideas—there are ways to go deeper, namely traveling to some of the fantastical destinations where it was filmed. Though the Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o–led blockbuster takes place in a fictional East African location called Wakanda, it actually was made on a whopping four continents, in a handful of locations that each contributed something important to the final feature. Here, five trip ideas via a TravelPirates
expert that might give you serious wanderlust.
Iguazu Falls, Argentina
The famous South American waterfalls were made into Warrior Falls for Black Panther, but like a rose, the falls by any other name are just as powerful. The lush locale is remote, but that’s what makes it so special. “When you get there you can take a buggy ride through the jungle, a quick hike through the rainforest, then hop on a jet boat that will take you straight to Devil’s Throat, the tallest of the Iguazu waterfalls,” says TravelPirates travel expert Calvin Iverson. The brand-new Awasi Iguazu
is a romantic luxury destination travel outfitter Scott Dunn sends clients, since it grants guests exclusive access to the park after the gates close to the public, and the opportunity to have a private sunset picnic beside the falls.
Uganda
Many of the epically beautiful aerial views in the film were shot above Uganda, says Iverson. The African country is home to many safari opportunities, as well as gorilla trekking through the Rwenzori Mountains and bird watching in the continent’s oldest rainforest, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park
. Waterfall-chasing is unavoidable if following Black Panther’s lead; Iverson also recommends journeying to the forest waterfalls along with the “islands of the sky” Virunga Volcanos.
In September, primatologist and great ape conservationist Ben Garrod leads a Natural World Safari
trip in western Uganda, trekking to find endangered mountain gorillas and the chimpanzees of Kibale Forest.
Atlanta, Georgia
It may not be as dreamy as the more exotic filming locations on the surface, but the Hollywood of the South was a key player in the movie, not just for Pinewood Studios, where much of the magic was made, but because its High Museum of Art
was actually the fictional Museum of Great Britain. (The Ritz-Carlton in Buckhead
is an option for overnighting within easy reach of the city’s best shopping, for some of that Black Panther
–inspired style.) “Down the street from the museum you can stop by Rose + Rye
for signature cocktails on one of their elegant patios,” says Iverson.
Busan, South Korea
Iverson says “surprisingly” some scenes in Black Panther
were shot in unlikely Busan, South Korea, a hot spot since the Winter Olympics several months ago. Jagalchi Fish Market
and Sajik Baseball Stadium
were two locations where filming occurred, along with Gwangalli Beach
, which he says is popular for its pristine water and fines and. Yeongdo Island,
additionally, is a must-visit from the movie, where the observation deck in Busan Tower
is most beautiful after dark for its “stunning night views.” Another way to see South Korea is by luxury boat like on a Regent Seven Seas
cruise.
Cape Town, South Africa
The wondrous world of Wakanda combines futuristic technology with authentic African cultural elements, and Cape Town is one of the sources of inspiration. Black Panther
, says Iverson, “is given an authentic feel with the use of Xhosa, a Bantu language with click consonants that is one of the official languages of South Africa and Zimbabwe.” Cape Town was where some scenes were filmed, and offers visitors incredible natural beauty (like at the iconic Table Mountain National Park
and the award-winning Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden)
and wildlife experiences (Boulders Beach and its African penguin colony). Luxury hotels are also in great supply, and Belmond Mount Nelson
and The Silo
are celeb favorites. “If you are looking for a deeper experience,” says Iverson, “stay at Shamwari Game Reserve
and see the beautiful endangered rhinos they work so hard to protect.”