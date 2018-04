'Black Panther' Travel: 5 Trips Inspired by the Blockbuster

The blockbuster may be set in a place that doesn’t exist, but its filming locations and influences are very real.

A movie like Black Panther isn’t quick to leave our subconscious minds. For those still dreaming of the powerful film and rewatching it—if even for styling ideas—there are ways to go deeper, namely traveling to some of the fantastical destinations where it was filmed. Though the Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o–led blockbuster takes place in a fictional East African location called Wakanda, it actually was made on a whopping four continents, in a handful of locations that each contributed something important to the final feature. Here, five trip ideas via a TravelPirates expert that might give you serious wanderlust.

Iguazu Falls, Argentina

The famous South American waterfalls were made into Warrior Falls for Black Panther, but like a rose, the falls by any other name are just as powerful. The lush locale is remote, but that’s what makes it so special. “When you get there you can take a buggy ride through the jungle, a quick hike through the rainforest, then hop on a jet boat that will take you straight to Devil’s Throat, the tallest of the Iguazu waterfalls,” says TravelPirates travel expert Calvin Iverson. The brand-new Awasi Iguazu is a romantic luxury destination travel outfitter Scott Dunn sends clients, since it grants guests exclusive access to the park after the gates close to the public, and the opportunity to have a private sunset picnic beside the falls.

Uganda

Many of the epically beautiful aerial views in the film were shot above Uganda, says Iverson. The African country is home to many safari opportunities, as well as gorilla trekking through the Rwenzori Mountains and bird watching in the continent’s oldest rainforest, Bwindi Impenetrable National Park . Waterfall-chasing is unavoidable if following Black Panther’s lead; Iverson also recommends journeying to the forest waterfalls along with the “islands of the sky” Virunga Volcanos. In September, primatologist and great ape conservationist Ben Garrod leads a Natural World Safari trip in western Uganda, trekking to find endangered mountain gorillas and the chimpanzees of Kibale Forest.

Atlanta, Georgia

It may not be as dreamy as the more exotic filming locations on the surface, but the Hollywood of the South was a key player in the movie, not just for Pinewood Studios, where much of the magic was made, but because its High Museum of Art was actually the fictional Museum of Great Britain. (The Ritz-Carlton in Buckhead is an option for overnighting within easy reach of the city’s best shopping, for some of that Black Panther–inspired style.) “Down the street from the museum you can stop by Rose + Rye for signature cocktails on one of their elegant patios,” says Iverson.

Busan, South Korea

Cape Town, South Africa