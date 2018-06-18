'Black Panther' Writer to Make Directing Debut With Crime Drama 'All Day and a Night' (Exclusive)

Joe Robert Cole will helm the drama for Netflix.

Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole will make his directorial debut with All Day and a Night, a drama for Netflix.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, who produced The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and are behind the upcoming film Crazy Rich Asians, are producing via their Color Force banner. Also producing is Jared Ian Goldman, who produces The Punisher for Netflix and worked on Ingrid Goes West.

Cole wrote the script for the project, which is set in three parallel narratives and follows a young criminal after his arrival in prison as he looks back on the days preceding his arrest and the circumstances of his childhood to find clues to his way forward in life and his survival.

Jonathan Monepare will exec produce.

This is the second Netflix deal for Cole as the streaming giant doubles down on his talent. In April, Netflix won an auction to pick up Failsafe, a package adapting a Vault Comics title with Cole attached to write and produce and his Panther star Michael B. Jordan attached to topline.

Cole, who also wrote several episodes of People vs O.J. Simpson, is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Jackoway Tyerman.