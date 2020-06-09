Black Stars, Activists to Take Over White A-Lister Instagram Accounts In #ShareTheMicNow Campaign

Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank and Julia Roberts, as well as authors, fashion designers, athletes and politicians, are sharing their social media platforms on Wednesday to magnify Black women's voices.

A host of Black stars, writers, businesswomen and activists are set to take over the Instagram accounts of A-list white actresses, authors, fashion designers, athletes and politicians as part of the #ShareTheMicNow social media campaign.

On Wednesday, for one day only, Oscar-winners Julia Roberts, Hilary Swank and Gwyneth Paltrow will be among the Hollywood names in a campaign that will see white women with large Instagram followings using their outsized platforms to magnify the voices and work of Black women.

The brainchild of Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John, bestselling authors Luvvie Ajayi Jones and Glennon Doyle and fashion designer Stacey Bendet, the #ShareTheMicNow campaign comes as the U.S. grapples with the repercussions of nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism in society.

#ShareTheMicNow organizers said the campaign had four stated goals: "To form a social media campaign that magnifies Black women’s lives and stories. To form relationships among Black women and white women - so that our future activism is born from relationships. To create a network of disruptors who know and trust each other. To create action that could make change."

In all 46 Black women will take over the accounts of 46 white women, and the total audience reach for the inaugural #ShareTheMicNow campaign will be 300 million on Instagram, according to the organizers.

Amongst the notable take overs, fashion and beauty editor Kahlana Barfield Brown will work with Roberts, actress and transgender activist Angelica Ross will work with Swank, Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas will work with Paltrow, human rights activist Opal Tometi will work with Ashley Graham and Saint John will work with Kourtney Kardashian.

A full list of the Black women taking part:

Alencia Johnson, Alexa Idama, Angelica Ross, Austin Channing Brown, Bozoma Saint John, Brittney Cooper, Candace Marie, Cari Champion, Christina Rice, Deesha Dyer, Devi Brown, Elaine Welteroth, Elle Hearns, Eunique Jones Gibson, Fresco Steez, Gia Peppers, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jessica O. Matthews, Jovian Zayne, Julee Wilson, Justina Omokhua, Kahlana Barfield Brown, Keah Brown, Kimberly Blackwell, Latham Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Luvvie Ajayi Jones, Melina Abdullah, Miatta Johnson, Monique Melton, Myleik Teele, Naima Cochrane, Nikki Ogunnaike, Nimotalai Ganiyu, Opal Tometi, Rachel Cargle, Activist, Seun Adigun, Stephanie Thomas, Stephanie Young, Tai Beauchamp, Tarana Burke, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Tiffany Aliche, Yaba Blay, Yvette Noel Schure.

A full list of the white women taking part:

Abby Wambach, Ali Krieger, Arianna Huffington, Ashley Graham, Ashley Judd, Ashlyn Harris, Barb Schmidt, Brandi Carlile, Brené Brown, Busy Philipps, Cameron Esposito, Chelsea Handler, Cheryl Strayed, Chrissy Metz, Debra Messing, Diane von Furstenberg, Elizabeth Gilbert, Esther Perel, Glennon Doyle, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Jen Hatmaker, Jenny Mollen, Jessica Seinfeld, Julia Roberts, Julianne Hough, Kathryn Budig, Katie Couric, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kourtney Kardashian, Liz Plank, Mandy Moore, Megan Rapinoe, Melissa Urban, Michelle Monaghan, Nina Tame, Sara Bareilles, Sarah McBride, Sarah Paulson, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Seane Corn, Selma Blair, Sophia Bush, Stacey Bendet, Sue Birda.