'The Black Tapes' Co-Creator Inks Multi-Series Deal With Spotify (Exclusive)

Podcast veteran Paul Bae has inked a multi-series deal with Spotify.

The co-creator of fiction series The Black Tapes has two new fiction projects in development for the streaming platform.

In Amanda Chi and the Ghost Sessions, he will tell the story of a Korean-Indian girl who moves to a new school and is initiated into a secret society that finds the town's ghosts and expels them. Boyland, meanwhile, will focus on a disgraced K-pop star who finds new life in Los Angeles when he is recruited into a new super group poised to take over the American pop scene.

Bae's podcasting career took off in 2015 when he and Terry Miles co-created and wrote paranormal fiction series The Black Tapes, which has been downloaded more than 43 million times. He is also the creator, writer and director on anthology series The Big Loop and the director of Marvel Entertainment and Stitcher's Marvels series based on the classic comics.

Spotify has been building up a roster of talent partners that include Jordan Peele, Paul Feig and Mark Wahlberg as it produces more original audio programming for its platform. It also recently dropped new scripted series The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon starring Bacon, Matt Walsh, Lamorne Morris and others.

Bae is represented by Guymon Casady at Management 360, ICM Partners and Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media. Matthew Dysart negotiated the deal on behalf of Spotify.