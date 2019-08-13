'Blackbird,' Starring Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet, to Open San Sebastian Film Festival

Roger Michell's remake of 2014's 'Silent Heart' also features Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill.

Roger Michell's Blackbird will get its European premiere as the opening film at this year's 67th edition of the San Sebastian International Film Festival, which runs Sept. 20-Sept. 28.

The U.S.-U.K. co-production is a remake of the 2014 drama Silent Heart (Stille Hjerte) by Danish director Bille August, which competed in San Sebastian and won a Silver Shell Award for best actress for Paprika Steen.

San Sebastian's 1995 Donostia Prize recipient Susan Sarandon stars alongside Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska and Sam Neill in the drama scripted by Silent Heart writer Christian Torpe. Sarandon plays a terminally ill woman who wants to put an end to her suffering, but the discovery by her daughters (Winslet and Waskikowski) of family secrets complicates the situation.

South Africa-born filmmaker Michell's previous works include Notting Hill, Changing Lanes, 2013 San Sebastian competitor Le Week-End, Titanic Town and My Night with Reg.

The film, distributed in Spain by DeAPlaneta and handled internationally by Millennium Films, will screen at the festival's opening gala on Sept. 20.

Last year's opening film was Argentine Juan Vera's directorial debut, An Unexpected Love, starring Ricardo Darin across his son Chino Darin.

The festival has previously announced titles for this year's official selection, as well as its New Directors, Pearls and Latin Horizons sidebars.

Industry sidebars in San Sebastian include the Europe-Latin American Co-Production Forum, development-oriented Films in Progress and Glocal in Progress, and the new technology selection Zinemaldia & Technology, among others.

Penelope Cruz, previously announced as a lifetime achievement Donostia Prize recipient, graces this year's official poster for the festival. Mexican director Roberto Gavaldon will be the subject of a retrospective.

Another Donostia Prize winner will be unveiled on Friday.