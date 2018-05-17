'Black-ish' Breakout Marsai Martin Signs With WME (Exclusive)

The young actress will also star in Universal's 'Little,' which she is executive producing.

Marsai Martin of Black-ish has signed with WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

She will star in Universal's Little, which is scheduled for September 2019. Martin also will executive produce the comedy. It is based on the 13-year-old's own idea about a woman who gets the opportunity to relive a carefree life as her younger self when the pressures of adulthood become too much. Issa Rae co-stars in the feature, which will be directed by Tina Gordon and produced by Will Packer and Kenya Barris with Josh Martin and Regina Hall serving as additional executive producers.

Martin continues to play the precocious Diane on Barris' Emmy-nominated ABC comedy, which just wrapped up its fourth season. In addition to sharing a SAG nomination with the ensemble, she has won three individual NAACP Image Awards for her role.

Her other credits include starring as the title character in the Amazon feature An American Girl Story: Melody 1963 — Love Has to Win and performing "Move" onstage at the Ford Amphitheatre for the 35th anniversary celebration of the musical Dreamgirls.

Martin continues to be represented by Untitled and Meyer & Downs.