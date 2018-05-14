Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman' Unveils Explosive First Trailer

The film, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, stars John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace.

The first trailer for Spike Lee's provocative drama BlacKkKlansman has arrived.

The film, which made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, stars John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier and Topher Grace.

BlacKkKlansman is based on the real-life story of Colorado Springs' first African-American police officer (Washington) and his partner (Driver) who went undercover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s and thwart its attempt to overrun the city.

The film is produced by Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw, the team behind the Oscar winning thriller Get Out.