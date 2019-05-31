Blair Rich, Mayor Eric Garcetti Open Irmas Family Campus

“What really sets us apart is a recognition that all of the services need to be combined together," LA Family Housing President Stephanie Klasky-Gamer told THR why the Irmas Family Campus was different than a traditional homeless shelter.

Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, congressman Adam Schiff, L.A. County supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas and councilwoman Nury Martinez all came together in North Hollywood on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of The Irmas Family Campus, built by LA Family Housing.

Homelessness is a growing problem in Los Angeles with the latest census counting over 50,000 homeless individuals in the county. The Irmas Family Campus is meant to serve as a hub to provide a range of services for the homeless, ranging from transitional to permanent housing, as well as medical, drug and alcohol, veteran and other services that are vital to help people experiencing homelessness find a way off of the streets.

Blair Rich has been an LA Family Housing board member for ten years and is the president of worldwide marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures Group and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. She told THR why this was such vital cause for her to support.

“I’ve never able to understand why a person living in LA needs to be homeless. It's not only an injustice but there’s actually no need for it and I think that one of the great tragedies is that people think that the problem is not solvable so its led to this great apathy. LA Family Housing’s approach really shows you definitively that that’s not the case. I tell people all the time, it's not cancer. We’re not looking for the cure. We actually know what to do. And this is part of the solution, building permanent affordable housing with supportive services.”

It was a hot and steamy afternoon in the Valley, but that didn’t prevent hundreds of guests from gathering in the courtyard of the newly built campus. The complex of buildings has a more open and welcoming design then a traditional homeless shelter and is meant to feel inviting to people seeking help.

In his address to the crowd, Mayor Garcetti addressed the opposition that people throughout Los Angeles have expressed to building more homeless shelters.

“As a resident who was born and raised in this Valley, yes, I want this in my backyard and all of our backyards because it is not a choice between whether we build something and bring homeless people to us or not, it is whether or not we serve people who are homeless today or not in our neighborhoods.”

The campus is named for the Irmas family, who have long been major philanthropist in the city of Los Angeles. Matthew B. Irmas currently serves on the LA Family Housing board and his mother Audrey Irmas was a former chairperson for Los Angeles Family Housing. Audrey’s contributions were recognized at the end of the program when the entire crowd sang happy birthday to her to celebrate her 90th birthday and she was presented with a sheet cake, her personal favorite.

Stephanie Klasky-Gamer is the President and CEO of LA Family Housing and she told THR what set the Irmas Family Campus apart from other shelters.

“What really sets us apart is a recognition that all of the services need to be combined together. We worked for many years with our architect on envisioning the campus. How we could create a place of safety, of hope, of people knowing that they’re where they’re supposed to be...the lines, the windows, the natural light, the organizing around a beautiful courtyard, really helps us manifest our philosophy, which is meet people where they are at.”

The Irmas Family Campus is now open and prepared to assist homeless families and individuals from all over Los Angeles.