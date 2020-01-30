Blake Lively Explains How She Broke Her Hand on Set of 'The Rhythm Section'

"My hand just basically turned into party confetti. It was just like 'Pow' upon contact," Lively said about punching her co-star Jude Law's elbow during a fight scene on Wednesday's episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

Blake Lively opened up about the injury she experienced while filming The Rhythm Section during Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Back in December 2018, Lively suffered a hand injury that forced the Reed Morano film to suspend production. The film was expected to be released in February of last year but was pushed back to Jan 31, 2020.

The actress explained that Morano "shoots really beautifully, really intense stuff."

"The action is incredible," said Lively. "Reed was like, 'I really want to see this character. I really want the audience to feel this character doing it.' And when she was pitching it, I was like, 'I love it. Let's do it.' And then I realized that meant I actually had to do it once we got to set."

"It was like a four-minute scene with me and Jude Law beating each other up," she explained. "And then on my hand, I severed a ligament here, so my knuckles are kind of dropped and then I dislocated these two bones and broke some things."

She added that she broke her hand by punching his elbow. "My hand just basically turned into party confetti. It was just like, 'Pow' upon contact," Lively recalled.

The actress had two surgeries on her hand, though she revealed that her visit to the hospital didn't go as planned. While the doctor came to check on her, she told him that she got into a fight and that he should see the other guy. The doctor didn't understand the joke, so Lively said that the trip to the hospital was "useless." She added, "I did give my right hand for this movie."

After her surgeries, Lively went through "tough" physical therapy. She explained that her physical therapist looked like "if Zac Efron and Fabio had a baby with a Ken doll."

"He was talking about respiration and how important that is to breathe through the physical therapy because it's painful," she explained.

The actress added that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was with her on set, though he was sleeping in during one of her physical therapy appointments. "I just really wanted my husband because I felt weird, like something was going on even though it wasn't," she said of working with the handsome physical therapist.

When she heard Reynolds starting to wake up, the physical therapist began to grunt while working with her. "I was like, 'It's just my hand,'" she joked.

Lively also spoke about her daughter James, who is a big fan of Jimmy Fallon's.

"She is so intimidated by you," the actress told Fallon. She then imitated her daughter's nervous response when she told her that she was going on the show. "I was coming here tonight and she was like, 'It's fine. It's fine. Just go.' And I was like, 'Come on. Come on.' And she was like, 'Mom, it's OK. It's fine.'"

"She's like buddies with Taylor Swift, no problem. Jimmy Fallon? Can't speak," continued Lively. "You are Beyoncé to her. We have Jimmy Fallon cardboard cutouts in our house."

James is featured at the beginning of Swift's 2017 song "Gorgeous." Lively's daughter opens the song by saying the title. The oldest Reynolds daughter was even included on the Reputation album's production credits as the "baby voice intro" for the song.

Lively and Fallon also played "Box of Lies" during the appearance. The host explained that each player would randomly select a box and had to describe the odd items to their competitor. It was then up to the other player to guess if they were lying about the object.

The actress kicked off the game by describing an hourglass full of milk and cereal. "It's milky. There's some soggy rainbow-y chunks in here," she began. Lively added that it was "a time-telling device."

Fallon incorrectly guessed that she was lying, so Lively won the first round.

For the next round, the host explained to Lively that his object was "a paperweight that's got a head on it." He added that there was "a Deadpool head on top" of the paperweight. After Lively guessed that he was lying, Fallon revealed that his object was a large rock with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson painted on it.

Lively concluded the game by telling Fallon that her final mystery object was Devon Sawa on the cover of J-14, with "a bird bath with fresh chili with freshly grated cheese and chives and sour cream and then there's a bird."

Fallon guessed that she was lying, though she revealed that everything was true except for the part about Sawa on the cover of J-14.