Bleecker Street Picks Up Sci-Fi Comedy 'Save Yourselves!'

'Search Party' star John Reynolds and 'Glow' actress Sunita Mani star in the movie about a hip Brooklyn couple stuck in the middle of an alien attack.

Bleecker Street has acquired the worldwide rights to science fiction comedy Save Yourselves!

Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson wrote and directed the movie that follows Jack and Su, a hip Brooklyn couple whose inability to put down their phones prompts them to take a weeklong trip to an isolated cabin in the woods and vowing to unplug from the outside world just as aliens attack Earth.

Search Party star John Reynolds and Glow actress Sunita Mani star along with Ben Sinclair.

The film was produced by Keshet Studios' Mandy Tagger Brockey and Adi Ezroni, alongside Kara Durrett.

Endeavor Content negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Save Yourselves!, which premiered at Sundance in the dramatic competition, will be released in theaters in summer 2020.