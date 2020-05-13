Bleecker Street Picks Up AGC Studios' 'The Secrets We Keep'

Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Chris Messina star.

Bleecker Street has picked up the U.S. rights to The Secrets We Keep, starring Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman and Chris Messina.

Yuval Adler directed the movie that follows Maja (Rapace), a woman rebuilding her life along with her husband, Lewis (Messina), in America after WWII, when she encounters an eerily familiar figure (Kinnaman). Convinced that he is a man from her past, Maja takes things into her own hands and kidnaps him, setting in motion a series of memories and events that will change her whole perception of the truth.

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios financed the movie in partnership with Ingenious Media and Fibonacci Films.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Erik Howsam of Di Bonaventura Pictures produced, along with AGC’s Ford and Greg Shapiro, and Adam Riback of Echo Lake Entertainment. Rapace, Greg Clark, Andrea Scarso and Jamie Jessop served as executive producers.

The deal was brokered by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.