Bleecker Street Sets VOD, Hulu Release for 'Military Wives'

Military Wives, the latest movie from Oscar-nominated director Peter Cattaneo (The Full Monty) and starring Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan, is set to march into homes May 22.

Bleecker Street will release the film during the Memorial Day weekend on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu simultaneously, with additional plays on virtual cinemas and in movie drive-ins. The mainly digital release for the pic follows no traditional multiplex screens being available to Bleecker Street for Military Wives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by London- and Los Angeles-based banner 42, the film is based on the award-winning BBC documentary series The Choir: Military Wives and tells the story of a group of misfit women who form a choir on a military base.

To build buzz for the release. Bleecker Street will partner with choir groups, performing arts centers, community centers, military organizations and theatrical exhibitors through an expanded “Community Cinema” program that sends half of all revenue to those groups.

“We want the joy and emotion of this film to be seen by as many people as possible, and Memorial Day weekend felt like the right moment to share this moving and inspiring movie,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said Tuesday in a statement.

Military Wives portrays a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan. Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments and quickly finding themselves on an international stage.

Military Wives made its world premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Rosanne Flynn and BAFTA nominee Rachel Tunnard (Adult Life Skills) wrote the screenplay, with 42’s Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken (In Darkness, Jerusalem) producing with Tempo Productions’ Piers Tempest (Driven, The Wife).