'The Bleeding Edge' Doc Wins George Polk Award for Medical Reporting

Streaming on Netflix, the film, from Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, exposes risk-prone medical devices.

The documentary The Bleeding Edge, currently streaming on Netflix, earned Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy the award for medical reporting when the 70th annual George Polk Awards in Journalism were announced at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 19. The annual awards recognize special achievements in journalism, with an emphasis on investigative and enterprise reporting.

The only feature documentary this year to be cited for a George Polk Award, the film exposes the failure of risk-prone medical devices brought to the market without clinical trials and implanted in patients by physicians who can lack appropriate training for the surgical procedures involved. The documentary is especially critical of the birth-control device Essure, which was developed with funding from a former FDA commissioner. The Bayer Corporation pulled Essure from the market days before The Bleeding Edge first aired, the awards announcement noted.

The film was directed by Kirby, written by Kirby and Ziering and produced by Herdy and Ziering. It follows in the tradition of Kirby and Ziering’s other films like The Hunting Ground and The Invisible War that have brought about change by tackling social issues.

The awards winners will be honored at a luncheon ceremony In New York City on April 5, which will be followed by a seminar with winners at Brooklyn’s Kumble Theater on April 6.