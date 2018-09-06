Blink-182 Cancels Fall Tour Dates as Travis Barker Battles Medical Issues

"The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me," the drummer wrote on social media.

Back in July, Blink-182 plotted a small string of U.S. tour dates, including the rescheduled Las Vegas residency shows that were postponed due to Travis Barker's blood clots. The band on Thursday announced that the drummer's medical issues are still too risky, canceling all upcoming appearances on a fall mini tour, including a performance at Surf Ranch Pro World Surf League on Saturday and a headlining slot at Riot Fest in Chicago.

"Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates," the band wrote in a statement posted to their social media accounts.

"The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band," Barker added. "Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great. I am doing everything I need to do so I can get back on the road as soon as possible. I want to thank my fans, family, friends, and bandmates for all the love and support.”

Weezer, Run the Jewels and Taking Back Sunday will replace Blink-182 at Riot Fest. See the full statement below.