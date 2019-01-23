Blizzard Hires Top Writer For 'Cyberpunk 2077' Away From CD Projekt Red

Sebastian Stepien, who was also one of the creative directors on 'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt', has left Poland-based studio.

Blizzard is adding another top talent to its roster of game developers.

Former CD Projekt Red creative director Sebastian Stepien has left the Poland-based game studio for a new role at Blizzard Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. A Blizzard rep said Stepien had joined the company in a development capacity. No further information about his new role was shared.

Stepien was one of three creative directors on CD Projekt Red's 2015 hit The Witcher 3 and served as a writer on the first two games in the fantasy series. Stepien was also the head writer for CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, an open-world RPG set in the future.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games currently in development, though no release date has yet been set.

Meanwhile, Blizzard is known for such high-profile franchises as Warcraft, Diablo, StarCraft and Overwatch.

A request for comment from CD Projekt Red was not immediately returned.