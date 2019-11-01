BlizzCon Fan Event Swarmed by Pro-Hong Kong Protesters

Demonstrators were handed t-shirts featuring a character from Blizzard's 'Overwatch' franchise.

BlizzCon has traditionally been an event where Irvine-based video game company Blizzard Entertainment welcomes fans from across the globe to gather and celebrate its various franchises, such as World of Warcraft and Overwatch, while also revealing details of anticipated upcoming projects.

This year, however, the Anaheim Convention Center (which has served as home for the annual convention since 2005) was met with protesters picketing the company following a series of recent controversies.

Protesters were handed T-shirts on Friday featuring a character from Blizzard's Overwatch franchise (Mei, a Chinese climatologist in the game's official lore) who has become a symbol of the movement. The shirts were emblazoned with a picture of Mei waving the flag of Hong Kong next to the words "Mei With Hong Kong." 4,000 of the shirts were printed and handed out by organization Freedom Hong Kong.

A group of 15-20 organizers, sporting black t-shirts with Overwatch character Mei holding a Hong Kong flag emblazoned upon them, greeted entrants outside of the event venue. Each passerby was urged to grab a free shirt to wear inside on the convention floor.

"We hope that the attendees will wear the shirts inside to raise awareness of what's happening in Hong Kong and Blizzard's decision to disqualify one of its contestants for his free speech," Charles Lam, a member of pro-democracy group Hong Kong Forum Los Angeles told The Hollywood Reporter.

"We want everyone to realize that even though free speech is limited in China, it shouldn't happen in America," said Lam.

It wasn't just black T-shirts being worn in protest. A number of attendees (who paid to attend the conference) wore Winnie the Pooh costumes, a reference to Chinese Xi Jingping who had the character banned in the country after protesters drew comparisons between himself and the cartoon bear.

The demonstrators were out to protest Blizzard's suspension of professional Hearthstone player Chung "Blitzchung" Ng Wai for voicing support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong during an official live stream in October. Following the initial suspension (which was supposed to last one year), Blizzard president J. Allen Brack walked back the ban to six months and reinstated Chung's prize earnings from competitive tournaments.

The company was met with backlash and accused of kowtowing to the Chinese government. U.S. lawmakers Marco Rubio, Ron Wyden, Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mike Gallagher and Tom Malinowski penned an open letter to CEO Bobby Kotick condemning the actions. Mitsubishi Motors Taiwan ended their sponsorship of Blizzard esports events on Oct. 9, a representative for the car company confirmed.

At the time, Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of competitor Epic Games sought to contain the backlash, and told The Verge, "Epic supports everyone’s right to express their views on politics and human rights. We wouldn’t ban or punish a Fortnite player or content creator for speaking on these topics."