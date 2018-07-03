Blockbuster Style: Introducing James Bond Swim Trunks (Yes, They're Actually Cool)

Featuring Eon Productions poster art from four classic 007 flicks starring Sean Connery and Roger Moore.

Safe to say that most guys aspire to James Bond’s adrenaline-pumping lifestyle and razor-sleek style vibe. Among them is Adam Brown, photographer and founder of London-based menswear brand Orlebar Brown, known for its tailored photo-print swim shorts and ‘60s-inspired resort wear.

Since founding the company in 2007, Brown tells THR that his mood boards have been consistently peppered with images of Sean Connery, the OG 007. Not to mention that Daniel Craig wore sky-blue Orlebar Brown swim shorts in the 2012 film Skyfall. Fittingly, the company has teamed up with Eon Productions on a three-part collab; just out are four pairs of Orlebar Brown 007 swim shorts ($395 each) featuring poster art from iconic James Bond films.

“I always look to pictures of Sean Connery for product inspiration—the toweling polo shirts and romper suit, the shorter shorts he used to wear, and the simple button-through shirts in summery cotton. His aesthetic is such a fit with Orlebar Brown because he’s not only British, but he has a certain way of dressing and an element of humor about his character.”

Brown worked with Eon Productions to pour through thousands of archival poster images, as different countries have created unique artwork for each of the 24 films to date. The four final images were selected because they are heavy on blue and have beach-oriented scenes that relate back to Orlebar Brown. There’s Connery wrestling a diver on the water in Thunderball, a speedboat flying over cars in Live And Let Die, the famous Dr. No beach scene with Connery and Ursula Andress, and the helicopter dogfight over the sea from You Only Live Twice.

Orlebar Brown has a history of partnering with artists and designers. Among them, famed photographer Slim Aarons, illustrator Alan Aldridge, interior designer David Hicks and tattoo artist Saira Hunjan.

Next up, in spring 2019, is part two of the Eon Productions partnership: Orlebar Brown’s interpretation of key pieces worn by Bonds in other franchise films. (He hints that Roger Moore’s safari jacket is likely in the mix.)

Until then, slip on some 007 swim shorts and accessorize with a dry martini, lemon peel; shaken, not stirred.