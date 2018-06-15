Blockchain Platform TaTaTu to Co-Finance 'The Sound of Freedom'

The feature film, starring Jim Caviezel, tells the true story of men who have dedicated their lives to rescuing kidnapped children.

TaTaTu, a social entertainment platform that uses blockchain technology to reward its audience, has teamed with AMBI Media Group and Santa Fe Films to finance The Sound of Freedom, a feature film telling the true story of Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard's effort to rescue kidnapped children.

The Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel as Ballard and Mira Sorvino as his wife, Katherine, along with Eduardo Verastegui, the CEO of Santa Fe Films who is also producing. Directing is Alejandro Monteverde, who previously directed Bella and Little Boy.

It's actually the second time Ballard has been the subject of a film, as two years ago a documentary called The Abolitionists, executive produced by Gerald Molen, the Oscar-winning producer of Schindler's List, was released in theaters on a limited basis.

The Abolitionists relied on real footage of Ballard and a man called "Batman," who worked for drug cartels in Latin America for 15 years before teaming with Ballard to set up sting operations to capture the people who sell children into sex slavery.

In The Sound of Freedom, "Batman" is played by Bill Camp. Among the executive producers are motivational speaker Tony Robbins; John Paul DeJoria, the founder of Paul Mitchell hair products and Patron tequila; Apple vp of education John Couch; and Patrick Slim, who is the son of Carlos Slim, one of the world's richest men.

Verastegui tells The Hollywood Reporter that he chose to make The Sound of Freedom "to inspire people to become the heroes that this world needs ... art has the power. Let's make this world a better place; let's save children that are in captivity."

It's the second time that TaTaTu and AMBI, both founded by Andrea Iervolino, have teamed up to co-finance a film, having announced at the Cannes Film Festival they were making the biopic of legendary car maker Ferruccio Lamborghini that will star Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin.

TaTaTu pays what it calls TTU tokens to those who watch movies, play games and listen to music, and the TTU tokens can be traded for cash. The same blockchain technology used by TaTaTu is used by cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.