'Bloodshot' Director David S.F. Wilson Signs With CAA

The helmer is reteaming with Sony on an adaptation of the sci-fi novel 'Influx.'

A month after his first film hit theaters, helmer David S.F. Wilson has found new representation.

The director of Sony Pictures' Bloodshot has signed with CAA, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Wilson's previous listed talent agency was ICM Partners.

Bloodshot, which hit theaters March 13 stateside, had its box office run cut short when major theater chains shut down days later amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which earned a 30 percent rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and a "B" score from pollster Cinemascore, ultimately grossed $28 million globally.

Wilson worked in animation and had built a decade's worth of credits of work on video game titles. He served as the creative director at the Culver City-based production company Blur Studios and directed trailers for the games Halo Wars 2 and Tom Clancy's The Division, among others.

Sony is now reteaming with Wilson to adapt the 2014 sci-fi novel Influx as a feature film.

Wilson's representation also includes 3 Arts' Will Rowbotham and Ziffren Brittenham LLP's PJ Shapiro.