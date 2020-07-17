'Bloodshot,' 'Dolittle' Land China Release Dates as Theaters Begin to Reopen

Certain theaters in the world's second-largest moviegoing market can reopen on July 20.

Action pic Bloodshot and adventure epic Doolittle will open in China on July 24, becoming the first Hollywood movies to play there since theaters closed in late January amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oscar winner 1917 will open in the world's second-largest moviegoing market a week later. The release dates were revealed Friday, a day after the China Film Administration gave some cinemas the greenlight to reopen on July 20.

The nearly six months of closure have plunged many studios and exhibition companies into severe financial duress, if not bankruptcy.

Not all movie theaters in China will be opening at once, however. The Film Administration's directive says that theaters in areas at "low-risk" for coronavirus infection will be permitted to "resume business July 20 in an orderly manner," but multiplexes in "middle and high-risk regions must remain temporarily closed." It was unclear what thresholds, or criteria, would be used to define risk levels.

Universal's Dolittle, Sony's Bloodshot, which is being distributed in China by Bona, and Amblin's 1917 were all supposed to open throughout February.