Bloomingdale's Opens 'Lion King' Pop-Up Curated by Actress Florence Kasumba

Style Kingdom offers clothing, home goods and kids' apparel and will be available at all locations of the department store's rotating pop-up shop, The Carousel, in Century City, San Francisco and New York.

Bloomingdale's is bringing Pride Rock to the department store. Its rotating pop-up shop The Carousel at Bloomingdale's announced its new rendition called Style Kingdom (open Thursday, July 11 through Sept. 2) as a play on the animal kingdom of Disney's new The Lion King remake.

German-Ugandan actress Florence Kasumba, who voices hyena Shenzi in the film (out July 19) curated the shop through an official Disney partnership — the first collaboration between The Carousel and a studio film. Style Kingdom offers clothing, home goods and kids' apparel and will be available at all locations of The Carousel, in Century City, San Francisco and New York.

"[It's] an absolute thrill because I've been able to combine my love of fashion and film whilst connecting back to my African heritage," said Kasumba in a statement. "I love how The Lion King can be interpreted through this new lens and connect with audiences in a unique and fresh way. I felt such a personal connection to the pieces I curated and I can't wait for people to see the collections, and the movie!"

Among the African-sourced and -inspired pieces are AAKS raffia bags, zebra print Birkenstocks, Gigi Burris raffia hats, Want Les Essentiels canvas totes, Beach Riot swimwear, BaubleBar earrings (which previously collaborated with Hollywood stylist Micaela Erlanger), Danielle Nicole handbags shaped like the young animated Simba and S'well water bottles reading "The Circle of Life" after the popular song.

For the kitchen, Bloomingdale's offers sustainable Bean There Coffee, South African-made bottle openers and animal pillows; for children, there are Aden & Anais swaddle blankets and bibs decorated with The Lion King characters, as well as tees, dresses, shorts and hoodies.

The Carousel, which opened last September, previously touted Earth month with its "Good for the Globe" theme, celebrated at the launch party by CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd and his actress daughter Billie Lourd, producer Jayme Lemons and manager Chris Huvane.

As for Disney, the company is busy partnering with several lifestyle brands ahead of The Lion King's theatrical release, including a cosmetics line with Beyonce's makeup artist Sir John and a clothing capsule with ASOS. A Beyoncé-curated album, The Lion King: The Gift, will also be released July 19.