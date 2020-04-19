Blue Ivy Carter Films PSA to Demonstrate How Handwashing Helps Fight Coronavirus

The 8-year-old daughter of Jay Z and Beyonce filmed her own PSA to urge everyone to stay clean amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Ivy Carter is doing her part to keep people healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the 8-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z gave an important demonstration about how washing your hands helps fight COVID-19. Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles, shared a video of "Blue's PSA" on Instagram.

"My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus," Knowles captioned the minute-long video.

In the clip, Blue Ivy uses a bowl of water mixed with pepper to represent the coronavirus. Next, she dips her finger in soap and then touches the water and pepper mix, which causes the pepper to quickly move away from her fingertip.

"This is why it's important to wash your hands," Blue Ivy says at the conclusion of her experiment.

Blue Ivy wasn't the only member of the Carter family spreading word about the harmful effects of coronavirus. On Saturday, Beyonce appeared on the One World: Together at Home special to discuss how black Americans are dying at a high rate from COVID-19.

"Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home," the superstar singer said in the video. "And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America."

Saturday's concert was curated by Lady Gaga to benefit the World Health Organization and Global Citizen to battle the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The event has already raised $50 million to date.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.