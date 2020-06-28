BET Awards: Blue Ivy Carter Wins Prize Alongside Mom Beyonce for 'Brown Skin Girl'

The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z took home her first BET Award for the song, which also features WizKid and Saint Jhn.

Blue Ivy Carter, following her parents' footsteps, took home her first BET prize at the 20th annual BET Awards.

The 8-year-old won the BET HER award on Sunday night for her song "Brown Skin Girl," a collaboration with mother Beyoncé, WizKid & Saint Jhn. Carter, receiving the honor during the award ceremony's pre-show, bested fellow BET HER nominees Alicia Keys, Ciara, Layton Green, Lizzo and Rapsody. This makes her the youngest winner in BET Awards history.

The number, which features lyrics celebrating the natural beauty of Black and Brown girls, first received awards at the 51st NAACP Image Awards back in February and has made its way to the Billboard Hot 100.

Like her daughter, Beyoncé, is set to bring home the ceremony's humanitarian award for her philanthropic work and COVID-19 relief efforts. The superstar's Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé is also up for the best movie and album of the year.

The 2020 BET Awards, hosted by Amanda Seales, aired live on ViacomCBS' networks including BET and BET HER on June 28 at 8 p.m.