Blumhouse Cuts Staff Amid Production Halt

Eight employees across its film and TV divisions have been laid off.

As Hollywood shutters amid a novel coronavirus pandemic, Blumhouse is the latest firm to implement pay cuts for senior leadership as well as layoffs.

The Los Angeles-based production company is cutting eight staffers across its film and TV divisions, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Additionally, senior leadership will be taking unspecified pay cuts.

Blumhouse's remake thriller Fantasy Island, which debuted on Feb. 14 domestically, grossed $47 million worldwide while The Invisible Man nabbed $126 million during an abbreviated run that began on Feb. 26.

The production company's The Hunt, delayed from August 2019 amid a firestorm of criticism about the film's plot, had the misfortune of opening stateside on March 13 — days before most major theater chains shuttered — and grossed $6.5 million.

Blumhouse declined comment on the staff cuts.

More to come.