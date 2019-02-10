Bob Costas Says He Was Dropped From Super Bowl Coverage Over Concussion Remarks

"I think the words were, ‘You crossed the line.’ And my thought was, ‘What line have I crossed?’” he says.

Bob Costas says he was dropped from coverage of last year's Super Bowl by NBC because he openly talked about the dangers of football, namely concussions.

In an ESPN companion piece for a Sunday episode of E:60, the veteran broadcaster said, “I remember being told that now I can no longer host the Super Bowl. I think the words were, ‘You crossed the line.’ And my thought was, ‘What line have I crossed?’”

Costas talked about the dangers of concussions on the air and then at a symposium at the University of Maryland where he said, "The reality is that this game destroys people’s brains.”

In the ESPN piece, Costas does not accuse the league of any dirty antics, and NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN the league had nothing to do with Costas' removal.

Costas said he asked NBC if rather than do game coverage, he could interview NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for a piece before the game. The answer was no.

"I was looking out not only for myself, because I'd like to do the interview, but I was also looking out for NBC because that would have taken them off the public relations hook and eliminated all the confusion about them supposedly kicking me to the curb or throwing me under the bus," he told ESPN.

He added, "I was hoping that the whole thing wouldn't cause a stir. I was completely comfortable with it, I had no personal stake in hosting, I was happy football was in my rearview mirror."