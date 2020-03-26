Bob Dylan Reflects on Assassination of JFK in 'Murder Most Foul' Song

On the 17-minute song, he sings: “It was a dark day in Dallas, November ’63. The day that will live on in infamy. President Kennedy was a-riding high, good day to be living and good day to die.”

It’s not every day Bob Dylan shares an unreleased song, and a message to his many loyal supporters. Today is that day.

The legendary songsmith drops "Murder Most Foul," a powerful retelling of JFK’s last moments on earth, his gruesome assassination and the complicated world of the early ‘60s. At a touch under 17 minutes in playing time, it's an epic. Dylan isn’t chasing radio airplay.

Dylan is in a sharing mood. In a message accompanying the new track, he writes: "Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty over the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”

Dylan’s recording career has been quiet of late. His most recent release was the 2017 triple album Triplicate, a 30-song compilation of “classic American tunes,” which followed up 2016's Fallen Angels and 2015’s Shadows in the Night. His most recent set of original works was 2012’s Tempest.

In 2016, Dylan he was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature, which he received after delivering a grand speech that was described at the time as eccentric, important and utterly Dylan-esque.

