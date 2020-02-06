Bob Iger Apologizes After Disney Fined School Fundraiser for Playing 'Lion King'

The Walt Dinsey Co. CEO says he will personally donate to PTA's initiative.

Bob Iger on Thursday apologized after Disney fined a Parent Teacher Association in Berkeley, Calif. for showing The Lion King during a “parent’s night out” fundraiser for the elementary school.

Disney’s licensing company, Movie Licensing USA, sent a letter to the school last month saying it needed to pay $250 for showing the 2019 film during the event, CNN reported.

"One of the dads bought the movie at Best Buy," PTA president David Rose told CNN. "He owned it. We literally had no idea we were breaking any rules."

It remains unclear how Disney found out the film was shown at the event.

"Any time a movie is shown outside of the home, legal permission is needed to show it, as it is considered a Public Performance," read the letter from Disney, obtained by CNN.

Iger apologized for the company's action and said he would personally get involved.

"Our company @WaltDisneyCo apologizes to the Emerson Elementary School PTA and I will personally donate to their fundraising initiative," Iger said via his Twitter account.

School officials could not be immediately reached for comment.