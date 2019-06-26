Camila Cabello, Disney CEO Bob Iger to Be Honored at Save the Children Galas

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will host the New York gala, where Cabello will be recognized, while Oprah Winfrey will present Iger with his award in Los Angeles.

Camila Cabello and Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger will be honored at separate galas celebrating Save the Children’s centennial year.

Cabello will be honored with the Voice Award at the New York gala, "The Centennial Gala: Changing the World for Children," which will be hosted by Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Oprah Winfrey will present Iger with the Centennial Award in Los Angeles at the "Centennial Celebration: Once in a Lifetime" event.

Cabello will be recognized Sept. 12 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan for her advocacy for the world's most vulnerable children. In 2016, she launched the "Love Only" charity T-shirt campaign centered around humanitarian relief efforts for the people of Syria. Two years later, Save the Children named Cabello an ambassador after her visit to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria and her donation of proceeds from her San Juan concert to relief efforts.

The Centennial Award will be presented to Iger on Oct. 2 at the Beverly Hilton in recognition of his commitment to improve and protect the lives of children and families around the world. Under Iger's leadership, Disney partnered with Save the Children to provide emergency supplies in areas vulnerable to disaster.

"To commemorate the extraordinary progress we've made for children during our 100 years, we're bringing together our supporters on both the east and west coasts," said Carolyn Miles, CEO of Save the Children. "Together, we'll celebrate our accomplishments and use our collective influence to bring attention to the work that still needs to be done to give children in the United States and around the world a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm."

Honorary co-chairs of the L.A. event include Bob Daly, Baron Davis, Brian Grazer, David Geffen, Charlotte Guyman, Richard Lovett, Ron Meyer, Julie Nordstrom, ambassador Charles Rivkin and Joe Roth, with Roth also serving as producer. New York event co-chairs include Catherine Oppenheimer and Tracy Stuart, with The Tonight Show showrunner Jim Bell producing.

Save the Children, which operates in nearly 120 countries, says it has had an impact on more than 1 billion children during the past 100 years in its "mission to do whatever it takes for the most vulnerable children in the United States and around the world."