Bob Iger, Cicely Tyson and Seth MacFarlane to Be Inducted Into Television Academy Hall of Fame

Bob Iger, Cicely Tyson, Seth MacFarlane, Geraldine Laybourne and Jay Sandrich will be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

The Television Academy’s Hall of Fame Selection Committee announced the induction of the five individuals into the 25th Hall of Fame class Tuesday. The Hall of Fame honors those who have made outstanding contributions in the arts, sciences or management of television over a lifetime career or for their singular achievements.

"These contemporary performers, content creators and executives have been pioneers and innovators in so many aspects of television; and they have had a profound impact on their art and on our culture," said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, in a statement. "It’s an honor to welcome this distinguished group of individuals into the Hall of Fame and to acknowledge their remarkable contributions, which continue to shape our industry."

Iger, who has served as the chairman and CEO on The Walt Disney Company since 2005, has seen Disney grow by acquiring Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox. During his reign as CEO, Iger has also overseen its direct-to-consumer strategy that makes Disney’s content available across new platforms, including Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and Hotstar.

Three-time Emmy winner Tyson will be honored for her acting career that has spanned over six decades. She has also won one Screen Actors Guild Award, one Tony Award and an honorary Academy Award.

Five-time Emmy winner MacFarlane will also be honored for his extensive career that includes his work as a writer, director, producer, animator, actor, singer and comedian.

Laybourne is a groundbreaking executive and entrepreneur. Throughout her career, she has led the team that created Nickelodeon and co-founded Oxygen Media.

Meanwhile, Sandrich is a five-time Emmy winning director. His credits include The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Soap, The Golden Girls and more.

"These exceptional individuals have been major forces in television’s evolution," said Hall of Fame Selection Committee chair Rick Rosen. "It is our pleasure to honor them and celebrate their influence and impact on the growth of our industry across six decades of unprecedented change."

The Hall of Fame was created in 1984 and has inducted more than 146 individuals. Fellow members of the Hall of Fame include performers, directors, producers, costume designers, writers, animators, executives, news reporters and various other individuals who work in television.

The 2020 committee includes Rosen, Emmy Award-winning producer Marcy Carsey, chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios Bonnie Hammer, Warner Bros. Television president Peter Roth, founder of The Fred Silverman Company and former executive at ABC, CBS and NBC Fred Silverman and PatMa Productions partner Nina Tassler.

The 2020 class will be honored at the 25th Hall of Fame Ceremony on Jan. 28 at the Television Academy’s Saban Media Center.