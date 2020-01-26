CULTURE

Barack Obama, Bob Iger, Katie Couric and More Mourn Kobe Bryant

12:49 PM PST 1/26/2020 by THR Staff

Mindy Kaling, Eric Garcetti, Hoda Kotb, Lil Wayne, Arianna Huffington and more paid tribute to the 41-year-old basketball star on Sunday.

Following the sudden news that former L.A. Laker Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, stars reacted on social media with shock and sadness.

Bryant, the 41-year-old L.A. Lakers icon and Oscar winner, was flying near Calabasas in a helicopter when the vehicle crashed and erupted into flames, starting a small brush fire. Five others died on board.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection, led the Lakers in points, games played, 3-pointers, steals and free throws. He was the No. 4 scorer in NBA history, recently passed by LeBron James.

In 2019, Bryant won the best animated short Oscar for his autobiographical film Dear Basketball, which he wrote and executive produced (he also lent his voice to it).

"We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant," the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. "Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family."

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement on Sunday. "He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers, told a press conference ahead of his game on Sunday, "This is a great loss for the league and i thought he had so much more left to do, and he was starting to do it. I've never seen him happier." Tearing up, he added: We're all Lakers today."

They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace," The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences added on their Instagram.

On ESPN 2, director Spike Lee, who made the 2009 documentary Kobe Don't Work, said, "I'm shocked like everybody else... oh my God."

Read some notable tweets below.