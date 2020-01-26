Barack Obama, Bob Iger, Katie Couric and More Mourn Kobe Bryant

Mindy Kaling, Eric Garcetti, Hoda Kotb, Lil Wayne, Arianna Huffington and more paid tribute to the 41-year-old basketball star on Sunday.

Following the sudden news that former L.A. Laker Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, stars reacted on social media with shock and sadness.

Bryant, the 41-year-old L.A. Lakers icon and Oscar winner, was flying near Calabasas in a helicopter when the vehicle crashed and erupted into flames, starting a small brush fire. Five others died on board.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and 18-time All-Star selection, led the Lakers in points, games played, 3-pointers, steals and free throws. He was the No. 4 scorer in NBA history, recently passed by LeBron James.

In 2019, Bryant won the best animated short Oscar for his autobiographical film Dear Basketball, which he wrote and executive produced (he also lent his voice to it).

"We are stunned and devastated by the news of the sudden passing of Kobe Bryant," the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. "Words cannot express his impact on our Players, the NBA and the game of basketball. This is a monumental loss for the entire basketball community and our hearts are quite simply broken. We send love and prayers out to his wife Vanessa and the entire family."

“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved," L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement on Sunday. "He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers, told a press conference ahead of his game on Sunday, "This is a great loss for the league and i thought he had so much more left to do, and he was starting to do it. I've never seen him happier." Tearing up, he added: We're all Lakers today."

They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar. Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace," The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences added on their Instagram.

On ESPN 2, director Spike Lee, who made the 2009 documentary Kobe Don't Work, said, "I'm shocked like everybody else... oh my God."

Read some notable tweets below.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant...a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process.... — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

This breaks my heart. Thinking about Kobe’s wife and children. Including his new baby. https://t.co/4U9nGoIalM — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Janet and I have no words to describe our shock and sadness on the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant today. Praying for him and his family. — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant knew art. He knew history. Music. Finance. Business. Our hearts hurt for his family and those at the firm that bears his name. @BryantStibel @Stibel pic.twitter.com/VucTJBcy3k — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) January 26, 2020

No @NBA player supported the @WNBA or women’s college basketball more than Kobe. He attended games, watched on tv, coached the next generation. We pray for his family. https://t.co/ZhTCxD3sRg — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) January 26, 2020

I’ll never forget when Kobe told us at a Lakers game we were “funny as shit” during 2 Broke Girls. My heart goes out to his wife, children and family. — Beth Behrs (@BethBehrs) January 26, 2020

Heart going out to the Bryant family right now. RIP @kobebryant — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) January 26, 2020

Life is a blink. RIP Kobe. — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) January 26, 2020

Kobe literally just broke the internet.



Life is just so beyond our capacity to control. May his loved ones and those of all who perished find peace. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

I am at a loss for words. How does this happen?! Devastated. Rip Kobe — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) January 26, 2020

Shocked and saddened about the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. His mantra was “live today to inspire tomorrow” and he inspired millions. My heart goes out to his beloved family. pic.twitter.com/f25D74QzR5 — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) January 26, 2020

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has been taken from us too early. Rest in peace, Mamba. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) January 26, 2020

Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Praying for your family. pic.twitter.com/P3uv8sdWUT — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 26, 2020

There are going to be a lot of complicated reactions to Kobe Bryant’s death but I feel all the sympathy in the world for Vanessa Bryant and their four daughters. 41 is so young. And he had a spectacular professional career. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 26, 2020

#KobeBryant you were the greatest. You made our city and the rest of the world so proud. Every basketball fan knew the magnificence of the Mamba. Love and healing to Vanessa and those little girls. God, this is just the worst ever. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 26, 2020

We lost a King. 824 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 26, 2020

Sending my love to Laker fans everywhere. Life can be so short. Hug your kids and call your parents and let your friends know you love them #kobe — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) January 26, 2020

Same. This is just...#RIPKobeBryant

I’m telling y’all life is short and it is NOT about what we think it is.

Get right. Do right. Be right.

Love folks.



Love is it.

Love is all we’ve got.

Our love is all that will remain when we’re gone.



Especially when we’re gone too soon. https://t.co/5Imz4rbfXX — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 26, 2020