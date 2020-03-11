Bob Iger Says Disney Is "Sobered" by Global Coronavirus Impact

Disney's North American theme destinations remain open amid the growing virus spread and the 'Avengers' campus will open July 18 in California.

The Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger on Wednesday sought to reassure investors about the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak on the company and its worldwide operations.

"We're all sobered by the concern we all feel for everyone affected by this global crisis," Iger said as he started an annual shareholders meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina, that was webcast.

Disney's North American theme parks remain open even as Disney parks in other parts of the world have closed.

"Disney has been through a lot, including wars and economic downturns and disasters. We are incredibly resilient. Our future has always been bright and it remains so for good reason," Iger added.

During the Q&A portion of the meeting, Iger and newly installed Bob Chapek are expected to address measures taken to protect Disney guests at its theme parks, which already include frequent cleaning and disinfection of targeted areas, access to handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers, and end-of-day sanitation procedures for restroom, kitchen and other facilities.

As of Wednesday, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World were fully operating during normal business hours. It is unclear if coronavirus concerns, which prompted many to stockpile supplies and food, have affected attendance.

Disney also announced Wednesday that the highly anticipated Avengers Campus will open July 18 in the Disney California Adventure park.

And Iger revealed Peter Jackson's upcoming documentary on The Beatles recording Let It Be will be released on Disney platforms later this year. "I've seen a lot of the footage and as a huge Beatles fan myself, I could not be happier that Disney will share this stunning documentary with audiences on September 4," he said.

The Lord of the Rings filmmaker will direct the feature-length documentary based on 55 hours of never-released footage of The Beatles recording their seminal album Let It Be in 1969. The film will be produced through a partnership between Jackson's WingNut Films and Apple Corps.

The film will have the co-operation of Beatles principals Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, and widows Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

Iger during the investors meeting also gave sneak peeks at Steven Spielberg's upcoming remake of West Side Story, which stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as Tony and Maria and is due in theaters Dec. 18, and Marvel Studios' upcoming film Black Widow, which is set to open May 1.

The Marvel Studios film starring Scarlett Johansson, from director Cate Shortland, takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.