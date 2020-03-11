Disney CEO Bob Chapek on Replacing Bob Iger: “I Do Understand the Gravity”

Iger also addressed the studio's succession at the top during an annual shareholder meeting after handing the CEO reins to Chapek.

After Bob Iger stepped down as Disney CEO and was replaced by Bob Chapek, the former Disney Parks, Experiences and Products chairman on Wednesday told investors he was both thrilled and awed at becoming the studio's seventh CEO.

"I've never been more excited -- maybe that's to be expected -- but I do understand the gravity of trying to fill this gentleman's shoes, but I'm ready for it and look forward to some great years ahead," Chapek told Disney's annual shareholders meeting in Raliegh, North Carolina, which was webcast.

Iger, who will stay on as executive chairman through 2021, with an eye on creative endeavors, early on in the investors meeting introduced Chapek at the helm of the studio.

"I can't think of a better person to succeed me in this role. Bob is someone that we know very well, and he certainly knows our company very well. He will do an outstanding job leading our company into its next century as its seventh CEO," Iger said.

Iger on Feb. 25 announced he was stepping down as Disney CEO and into the role of executive chairman.

As chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products, Chapek oversaw Disney’s biggest revenue-generating segment, which has seen nearly 18 percent growth from 2016 to 2019, when it brought in $26.2 billion in revenue.

Iger during the shareholders meeting appeared quick to let Chapek take the lead, where possible. "Okay, so we have Formula One, Pixar, Star Wars and parks and resorts. I'll let you go first," the former CEO told Chapek after both heard a lengthy question from one shareholder.

Chapek later fielded a question from a shareholder who complained ABC News "continues to run overwhelmingly negative stories about president Trump," as he added it has an "extreme anti-conservative bias."

"Interestingly enough, the very first trip I took after I got the new job was to ABC News, and I must say I was overwhelmed by their professionalism and their commitment to objectivity," Chapek said. He also addressed ABC News recently suspending David Wright after comments he made in a leaked video made public by Project Veritas.

"He (Wright) said some things that made us question his objectivity and obviously when you're reporting the news, there's no place for someone who's got a heavily subjective opinion. So internally we dealt with that situation," Chapek added.

Another shareholder raised a complaint about Disney's representation of LGBTQ communities, as she urged: "Please, let's not have Gay Pride in the Disneyland parks."

Chapek in his response defended the studio's drive towards inclusion in its creative offerings. "At Disney we strongly believe that we should reflect in our creative content the diversity that we find in our fan base and with our audience. And I believe that will continue with an increased commitment as we move forward... We believe we want to tell stories that our audience wants to hear and that reflects their lives," he said.

