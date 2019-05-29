Bob Iger: "Very Difficult" For Disney to Work in Georgia If New Abortion Law Enacted

The company has filmed blockbuster movies in Georgia such as 'Black Panther' and 'Avengers: Endgame.'

Bob Iger said it would be “very difficult” for Disney to keep filming in Georgia if the state enacts a new abortion law.

In an interview with Reuters, the CEO of the Walt Disney Co. said the company's employees would not want to work in the state if the controversial ban on abortion in Georgia comes into effect.

Asked whether the company would continue production in Georgia , Iger said “I rather doubt we will” adding that “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

If the law takes effect, “I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,” he told Reuters.

Disney's prospective withdrawal from production in Georgia would be a huge blow the state. Recently, Disney's Marvel Studios filmed portions of both Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame in Georgia.

