Bob Kulick, Kiss Guitarist, Dies at 70

In addition to his work with Kiss, the musician also played with Lou Reed on 'Coney Island Baby,' and was part of Meat Loaf's touring band.

Kiss guitarist Bob Kulick — who toured and worked in the studio with the band — has died at the age of 70.

"I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick," Bruce Kulick wrote on Twitter. "His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time. RIP."

I am heartbroken to have to share the news of the passing of my brother Bob Kulick. His love of music, and his talent as a musician and producer should always be celebrated. Please respect the Kulick Family’s privacy during this sad time. RIP pic.twitter.com/LUWC6k69Ml — Bruce Kulick (@brucekulick) May 29, 2020

"We are heartbroken. Our deepest condolences to the Kulick family in this difficult time," a message on Kiss' account read.

In addition to his work with Kiss, Bob Kulick also played with Lou Reed on Coney Island Baby, and was part of Meat Loaf's touring band.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.