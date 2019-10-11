Bob Weinstein Reemerges With New Company and Animated Pic 'Endangered'

The mogul is returning to film production with Watch This Entertainment after brother Harvey tipped The Weinstein Company into bankruptcy amid sexual assault allegations.

Bob Weinstein is returning to film production with his own shingle, Watch This Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

His first movie is the animated pic Endangered, to be co-produced by Téa Leoni, who will also lend her voice as a lead character in the family adventure project. Endangered is based on a 2017 book of animal photography by U.K.-based Tim Flach. The feature animation will be done by the French collective Illogic, which earned an Oscar nomination for its 2018 short cartoon Garden Party.

Watch This Entertainment will be run by Pantea Ghaderi, a former publicity exec at The Weinstein Company and Dimension Films, who reported to Bob Weinstein for a decade. She becomes president of creative development at the production shingle, which will look to produce two or three films a year.

The Weinstein Company, launched in 2005 after the Weinstein brothers left Miramax, faltered when bombshell allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were levied against Harvey Weinstein by the New York Times in fall 2017. Harvey was quickly fired by his brother and the TWC board, and the company eventually had new owners after being tipped into bankruptcy.

Harvey Weinstein has since been charged with six counts of sexual assault and rape in Manhattan. After the $289 million sale of his company to Lantern Capital Partners, Bob Weinstein had been expected to launch his own movie production shingle Watch This, a name based on one of his favorite phrases.

The Weinstein Company fall followed the multimedia company nabbing back-to-back best picture Oscar wins for The King’s Speech and The Artist as well as several Emmy trophies for shows like Project Runway.