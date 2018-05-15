Bob Weinstein's Office Packed Up as New Owners Take Over Weinstein Co.

The exec's departure marks the end of an era for one of the more dramatic chapters in Hollywood history.

Bob Weinstein's office at the once-storied film and television company he founded with his brother, Harvey, has been packed up as the new owners of The Weinstein Co. take charge.

It's not clear when his last official day will be, according to sources. Weinstein's Los Angeles office was emptied late last week, days after a bankruptcy judge in Delaware approved Lantern's $310 billion stalking horse bid to buy the assets of TWC. The deal is expected to close officially in the next few weeks.

TWC, launched in 2005 after the Weinstein brothers left Miramax, found itself on life support last fall when allegations of sexual misconduct and assault were levied against Harvey, who was quickly fired by his brother and the TWC board.

Lantern Capital co-founders Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic, who have no previous Hollywood experience, are already busy trying to rehabilitate the company, which will be called Lantern Entertainment.

Lantern executives were in New York City at the beginning of the week for NBCUniversal's upfront presentation, where executives announced that Project Runway, one of the marquee titles in the TWC library, is returning to Bravo, its original home.

Bravo Media LLC and Lantern Entertainment engineered the deal, which is subject to Lantern's acquisition of TWC closing. In addition, Lantern and Bravo have agreed to develop other unscripted projects for Bravo and other networks in the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio.

Executives from the Dallas-based Lantern Capital are presently in Los Angeles for a series of meetings. Last week, they sent an email to the 85 or so remaining employees of TWC pledging "an unwavering commitment to a culture of diverse professionals with the absolute highest level of ethics and standards. As we’ve maintained, our investment is in people."

Weinstein could not immediately be reached for comment. He is expected to start his own venture named Watch This, a favorite phrase of his.

On Tuesday, TWC head of publicity Nicole Quenqua sent an email to colleagues and friends announcing she is departing her post. "I’m writing to let you know that today will be my last day at TWC. It’s with a heavy heart, and a lotta baggage, that I walk away from a life changing experience that was both the best and worst of times. I have an immense amount of gratitude for your support throughout these 7 years," the note read. "I’ll be beginning a new chapter on the West Coast shortly and look forward to continuing to work with many of you."