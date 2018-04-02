Bobbi Brown Is Launching an All-Encompassing Lifestyle Brand

The makeup mogul is not slowing down.

So you've built a billion-dollar beauty business. What's next?

For Bobbi Brown, the answer to that question is a newer, bigger brand. On Monday, the 60-year-old makeup mogul — who stepped away from her namesake minimalist beauty brand in 2016 — launched her new company, Beauty Evolution, and an accompanying editorial site, justBOBBI.

"Allow me to reintroduce myself," wrote Brown in an Instagram post announcing the new gig. "justBOBBI is a modern lifestyle platform for all things wellness, beauty, travel and everything in between. Driven by my insatiable curiosity, justBOBBI aims to educate and inspire how you live your life through never-ending exploration and creative storytelling. This is just the beginning."

While beauty remains a focus for Brown's business, makeup is not the main vehicle. Her new product line, called Evolution 18, is a range of dietary supplement wellness products, including "Strengthen Capsules" and chocolate- or vanilla-flavored powders, all of which "align with my philosophy of 'beauty from the inside out,' making it easy to look and feel amazing." According to The New York Times, the products will be available April 20 on QVC.

“The idea is that when you’re in a slump, instead of grabbing a coffee you have this,” she told the Times. “It fills you up, keeps your brain going, and you won’t eat the bread basket when you go to dinner.”

Editorial site justBOBBI is already churning out content, too, including articles touting the benefits of collagen and an interview with model/DJ Hannah Bronfman. The site is not out of the realm for Brown, who also acted as the editor of Yahoo Beauty from 2014 to 2016.

As if an all-encompassing lifestyle brand wasn't enough, Brown also revealed that she and her husband, real-estate developer Steven Plofker, are opening an inn in their hometown of Montclair, N.J. called The George. (Rooms are stocked with Dyson dryers and Eos skin-care products, because of course.)

But with all of her other ventures, she's not stepping away from the realm of makeup entirely. Brown announced on her Instagram account last week that she will continue work as a freelance makeup artist with London-based management company Premier Hair and Make-Up.

The new full-scale lifestyle venture comes after a short consultancy gig with Lord & Taylor, during which Brown curated an in-store boutique experience, also called justBOBBI. The partnership quietly dissolved last year.

"It's a new chapter for me and I can't wait to get started," wrote Brown of her new projects. Full steam ahead.