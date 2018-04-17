Ride Around Shinin': 6 Must-Try Body Glitter Products

In case you missed it, boob glitter was one of the biggest trends to come out of Coachella. For the newbie who wants to try some shine, to the glitter pro, we've got you covered.

One of the biggest beauty moments at Coachella 2018, was "Sheena, Queen of Coachella." The photo landed on Instagram's Explore Page and just like that, "boob glitter" was born. Body glitter has been around, as mermaids and unicorn fans alike have headed to the craft store to glitter up. Now, there's no need to expose your skin to harmful glues and metal glitters as beauty brands have jumped on board with the trend. Still not convinced? There's something for everyone here.

Burberry Beauty’s Shimmer Dust – Gold Glitter No.01; $25, was first inspired by Christopher Bailey’s sequins on the Fall 2016 runway. The loose glitter can be applied nearly everywhere – including the cleavage area, as seen at Coachella.

Darphin’s Soleil Plaisir sultry shimmer oil; $55, is a hero product for sexy shine. The shimmering body oil can be used on face, hair and body. The smell takes you right to summer, and it’s a great starting point for those just dipping their toe into the glitter pool.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s Fairy Bomb Glittering Pom Pom; $42, provides all-over glitter and shine that picks up on Kira-Kira. This a great product for legs, arms, decollate and the latest places to highlight – breasts and stomach.

Unicorn Snot glitter gel; $12.99 each, is long-beloved by the glitterati for it’s easy application. The vegan product is made with cosmetic-grade glitter, so it’s not going anywhere. Great hold for a product that is easily washed off with water and soap.

Sephora Collection Shine Beautifully metallic temporary tattoos; $8, include three sheets of metallic freckles in various sizes. Wear over your favorite highlighter for a more “controlled’ body glitter effect.

Soap Naturals fine cosmetic grade glitter; $18, is if you want to cover areas such as the torso and breast. Apply the cosmetic glue of your choice and go to town. Soap Naturals is FDA approved as an ingredient for bath bombs, body glitter and more. Try the glitter in cosmic blue – it’s all about mermaids, now.