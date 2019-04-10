Banff: 'Bodyguard' and 'Line of Duty' Creator Jed Mercurio to Keynote

The British showrunner will discuss his popular police procedural series, which stream on Netflix.

Jed Mercurio, creator and showrunner of the acclaimed police procedural series Bodyguard and Line of Duty, will discuss his work and his take on a fast-changing global TV landscape at the upcoming Banff World Media Festival.

Mercurio's appearance in the Canadian Rockies follows Bodyguard — where Game of Thrones star Richard Madden plays an embattled protector caught up in a devious assassination plot — grabbing a peak audience of 11 million, or a 47.9 percent share for the finale on BBC One.

The police drama was then picked up by Netflix, which also streams Line of Duty.

"Jed Mercurio is one of the hottest showrunners on the planet right now, with two series dominating in the United Kingdom, and across the globe,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of Banff, as she unveiled plans for his keynote on June 10.

Mercurio's other TV credits include Lady Chatterley’s Lover, Critical, Strike Back, Bodies, The Grimleys and Cardiac Arrest.

The Banff World Media Festival is set to run from June 9-12.