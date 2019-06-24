'Bodyguard' Star Keeley Hawes to Topline ITV's 'Honour'

The two-part drama is the first from Hawes' production company Buddy Club.

Keeley Hawes, the star of BBC/Netflix hit Bodyguard and upcoming films Misbehaviour and Ben Wheatley's Rebecca adaptation, is set to take the lead in Honour, a two-part drama for British TV giant ITV.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair, Dark Angel, Remember Me), Honour tells the real-life story of Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode’s passionate search to discover the fate of missing 20-year-old Banaz Mahmod, a young Londoner murdered by her own family for falling in love with the wrong man.

Goode, played by Hawes, discovered that Banaz had been to the police five times to report threats to her life from members of her own family. Appalled that her own colleagues had missed multiple chances to save a young woman’s life and prevent a so-called honor killing, Goode vowed that she would not rest until she finally got justice for Banaz. It was a promise that quickly became personally consuming.

Honour — which will begin filming in September — was commissioned for ITV by head of drama Polly Hill. Richard Laxton (Mrs Wilson, Burton and Taylor) will direct both episodes, and Alliea Nazar will produce. Liza Marshall, Hughes, Peter Kosminsky and Hawes will executive produce. The drama will be made in association with Keeley’s new production company Buddy Club.

“It is a privilege to be working on Honour as Buddy Club's first ever project," said Hawes. "In a time where honor killings are still rife, it is critical to shine a light on such an important subject. Banaz Mahmod's story, and DCI Goode’s subsequent investigation, is certainly one that needs to be told and I am proud to be a part of it."