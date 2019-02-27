'Bohemian Rhapsody' Gets Surprise Permission for China Release

Many local industry observers had thought the film would be blocked because of Beijing's past repressive handling of content involving gay characters.

20th Century Fox's smash hit Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody received permission Wednesday to open theatrically in China.

The decision came as something of a surprise because of Beijing's past repressive stance on content involving gay characters.

The film has been cleared for a limited release by China's National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. No release date has yet been set, but a source with knowledge of the import plans at China Film Group tells THR the film is expected to open sometime in March.

