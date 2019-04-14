Box Office: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Rocks Past $900M Globally

The pic achieved the latest milestone thanks to a late run in China.

Bohemian Rhapsody is the champion that keeps on giving five months after first hitting theaters.

The Queen biopic cleared the $900 million mark at the worldwide box office over the April 12-14 weekend to become the No. 4 title of all time for 20th Century Fox, not adjusted for inflation.

Fox made Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek as the late Freddie Mercury, with New Regency and producer Graham King.

Through Sunday, the award-winning film has earned $216.2 million in North America and $685.2 million overseas, where a late run in China ($13.9 million) pushed its worldwide total past $900 million. It also continues to play in Japan, where it has earned a stellar $115.9 million to date

Bohemian Rhapsody, which first hit theaters in early November, had already become the top-earning music biopic of all time before achieving its latest milestone. And it had already defied expectations in even crossing $800 million.

Last week, Disney's 2019 Investor Day prominently featured music from the film following its recent acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox, including the 20th Century Fox film empire.

Bohemian Rhapsody won four Academy Awards, including a best actor win for Malek. And at the Golden Globes, it won for best drama and best actor in a drama.

In terms of Fox titles, it only ranks behind behind Avatar, Titanic, Star Wars: Episode I: Phantom Menace after passing up the 2009 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs ($886.7 million).