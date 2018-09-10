'Bohemian Rhapsody' to World Premiere at London's Wembley Arena

The venue is part of the same complex as Wembley Stadium, where Queen famously played to 72,000 as part of 1985's Live Aid concert.

Bohemian Rhapsody, the upcoming biopic about the rise of the rock band Queen and its legendary lead singer Freddie Mercury, is to world premiere at – almost – the same venue as arguably their most famous live performance.

The film — starring Rami Malek as Mercury — will screen Oct. 23 at London's SEE Arena, Wembley, part of the same complex as Wembley Stadium where Queen played in front of 72,000 people for the 1985's Live Aid concert, once voted the greatest live show of all time by a large selection of musicians and critics.

Twentieth Century Fox and Regency Enterprises announced the news Monday, adding that the premiere, which will be open to the public, will benefit Mercury Phoenix Trust, the organization founded in Freddie’s name that supports HIV/AIDS initiatives globally.

"We’re delighted to be at The SSE Arena, Wembley giving Queen fans the chance to share in what is going to be a fantastic event," said Fox's managing director U.K. Chris Green. "The venue is perfect for showcasing the show-stopping performances in the film."

Along with Malek, the film stars Ben Hardy (Roger Taylor), Joseph Mazzello (John Deacon) and Gwilym Lee (Brian May).

Although Dexter Fletcher completed filming after original director Bryan Singer was fired, Singer will get the directing credit on the film. The movie is produced by Graham King.