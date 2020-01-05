Golden Globes: 'Bombshell' Actresses Go Bold on Red Carpet

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie served up colorful looks by Dior, Versace and Chanel for the awards show.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie did not come to play. The Bombshell actresses perhaps channeled their outspoken Fox News characters by arriving in bold and colorful fashion choices to the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Theron, who produced the takedown film and stars as anchor Megyn Kelly, opted for Dior Haute Couture, wearing a risque green gown with a partial black bustier top peeking through. The nominee for best actress in a motion picture accentuated it with a black sheer train extending from her shoulder, which added a touch of drama.

Walking the Globes carpet with husband Keith Urban, Kidman was elegant in a strapless, red bespoke Versace gown with a bias cut, high slit and long train. No surprise, the fashion house wrote on Instagram that it was "inspired by an old-Hollywood, glamorous aesthetic." The actress, who portrays journalist Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell, accessorized with a gold drawstring bag.

And Margot Robbie (also seen as Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) wore Chanel, as an ambassador for the French house. Up for best supporting actress in a motion picture, Robbie donned a look with an embellished strapless top and white column skirt — plus pockets!

Theron's hairstylist, Adir Abergel, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in November about how he is utilizing her short haircut to create a variety of chic styles: "They've been shocked by what we've been able to create with something that feels [like] one kind of a cut" and said he loves the "diversity" of a pixie or bowl cut.