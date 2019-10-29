'Bombshell' to Open a Week Early in Select Theaters

Jay Roach's Fox News sexual harassment drama — starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie — hits theaters in December.

Looking to build word of mouth, Lionsgate has decided to release Bombshell a week early in select theaters.

The high-profile Fox News sexual harassment drama — starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie — will begin its limited run on Dec. 13 before opening nationwide on Dec. 20, as previously planned.

Bombshell hits theaters during the most crowded corridor of the year, both for movies competing in the awards race and holiday tentpoles.

Roach's film chronicles the sexual harrassment scandal that brought down the late Roger Ailes (John Lithgow).

Theron portrays Megyn Kelly, who, along with Gretchen Carlson (Kidman) and a slew of other women, publicly accused Ailes of sexual harassment in 2016.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats also open nationwide on Dec. 20.