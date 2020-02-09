Black-and-White Elegance Ruled the Oscars Red Carpet

Best actress winner Renée Zellweger and nominees Charlize Theron and Cynthia Erivo on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

'Bombshell' stars Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie wore onyx off-shoulder gowns, while winner Renée Zellweger, nominee Cynthia Erivo and Salma Hayek were visions in ivory.

Aside from some pops of pink, classic monochrome looks ruled the red carpet at 2020 Oscars.

Unlike their bold color moments at the Golden Globes, Bombshell producer and star Charlize Theron (nominated for her portrayal of Megyn Kelly) and Bombshell best supporting actress nominee Margot Robbie both donned off-shoulder onyx silhouettes at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Stylist Leslie Fremar dressed Theron in a Dior ball gown with a thigh-high slit that was finished with a Tiffany & Co. necklace and diamond Chopard earrings, while hairstylist Adir Abergel kept the actress' short hair slicked back. Styled by Kate Young, Chanel ambassador Robbie wore a vintage 1994 Haute Couture dress by the French fashion house with an embellished bustier bodice.

Another Chanel ambassador who impressed in a romantic archival look? Presenter Penélope Cruz, who wore a custom black A-line silhouette inspired by the Parisian label's spring/summer 1995 Haute Couture collection. The dress was topped with a white flower on the bust and a dainty pearl belt at the waist.

Also wearing head-to-toe Chanel was Billie Eilish, who donned her signature logo-happy aesthetic in a white oversized tweed suit. From her hair to her lapels, the Grammy-winning musician sported diamond-bedecked interlocking C brooches all over.

Known for her gothic-luxe looks, Rooney Mara wore an Alexander McQueen cutout lace gown with puff sleeves and a ruffled skirt. And Geena Davis, who was honored with a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, also brought dark drama in a plunging V-neck gown from New York designer Romona Keveža's spring/summer 2019 line, complete with a matte sequined bodice and full embroidered lattice skirt that even included pockets.

Best actress winner Renée Zellweger (Judy) and nominee Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) were both beacons in ivory at the Oscars. For her first Academy Awards ceremony since 2013, Zellweger (styled by Petra Flannery) wore a custom one-shoulder look by Armani Privé: a sleek column silhouette that was embroidered with pale pink beads and blue threading. Also draped in a white one-sleeved look, Salma Hayek walked the red carpet in a custom Grecian-esque silk georgette gown by Gucci.

Erivo attended in a custom asymmetrical Versace dress that sparkled with Swarovski crystals and silver mesh. Stylist Jason Bolden completed her show-stopping look — accented by a thigh-high skirt slit — with platform heels, also by the Italian luxury label, and earrings and rings by Piaget.

Léa Seydoux had sustainability in mind for her custom black-and-white Louis Vuitton gown, which was made of Tencel Luxe material and organic silk faille. The No Time To Die actress' eco-friendly outfit was part of Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress initiative.

Bringing monochromatic pattern play to the carpet, The Politician star Lucy Boynton wore a peter pan-collared Chanel spring/summer 2020 organza gown with statement sleeves and a tiered skirt. Boynton's wavy blonde tresses paid homage to Coco Chanel, too, when hairstylist Jenny Cho adorned the actress' part with a row of pearls. (Her date, Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and Academy Award-winner Rami Malek, matched in an all-black Saint Laurent suit.)

In a look clearly inspired by Old Hollywood, Booksmart star Beanie Feldstein donned a silk organza halter gown by Miu Miu that was embroidered with black roses and covered with white sequins. She added a blue ribbon that nodded to the ACLU for a political touch.